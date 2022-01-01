Crescent City Grill, Mahogany Bar, El Rayo Tex Mex

Go
Popular Items

Crawfish Etouffee$19.99
Crawfish cooked in a spicy sauce of tomato, onion, bell pepper, garlic, celery, and cayenne pepper, served with rice
Pasta Salad of the Day$13.99
Give us a call for todays creative creation
Stuffed Mushrooms$12.99
Fresh Monterrey mushrooms stuffed with Gulf shrimp, deep-fried and served with horseradish sauce
Chicken Tender Dinner$16.99
Large portion of Creole fried chicken tenders served with fries
Fried Chicken Salad$14.99
Mixed greens topped with our Creole fried chicken tenders, tomatoes, bacon, egg, two cheeses, and green onions served with your choice of dressing on the side
Apple Cobbler$5.99
A classic apple cobbler with walnuts and caramel sauce, served with vanilla ice cream
Bowl Seafood Gumbo$9.99
A classic "Big Easy" gumbo made with okra and Gulf Shrimp
Diet Coke$2.49
Iced Tea$2.49
Location

3810 Hardy Street

Hattiesburg MS

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
