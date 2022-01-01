Go
Toast

Crest Cafe

Come in and enjoy some fresh Mediterranean cuisine!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

1017 K St. • $$

Avg 4.3 (729 reviews)

Popular Items

Hummus Appetizer$5.00
A blend of freshly cooked chickpeas pureed with tahini, garlic and lemon juice
Greek Salad$10.50
Fresh romaine lettuce, red cabbage, shredded carrots tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, and feta cheese dressed with house vingarette
Plate$14.50
Rice & Salad with a side of pita
Pita$11.50
All pitas include lettuce and tomato.
Chicken Shawarma Taco$11.00
Pita bread with layer of housemade avocado hummus topped with eggplant salsa, chipotle tahini sauce, chicken and feta cheese. (3 tacos)
Mediterranenan Bowl$13.00
Rice topped with chicken shawarma, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, and feta cheese.
Mediterranean Nachos$12.00
Fresh fried pita chips topped with chicken shawarma, garlic sauce, onion, tomatoes, and feta cheese.
Mediterranean Fries$5.00
Fries topped with garlic sauce, creamy jalapeno, and feta
Wrap$12.50
All wraps include lettuce and tomato.
Mediterranean Gyro Fries$12.00
Fries topped with gyro slices, garlic sauce, tomatoes, onion, cucumbers, olives, and feta cheese.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Takeout

Location

1017 K St.

Sacramento CA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Statehouse at the Capitol

No reviews yet

Come visit Statehouse at the Capitol in the Capitol Basement. If you are in a rush order online and we will have it ready for you when you arrive. Need coffee on the go? Order that online for pick as well.
Statehouse Outpost will be opening soon in the new Swing Space Building. Details coming shortly.

O Ponto Brazilian Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

ODD COOKIE

No reviews yet

THANK YOU FOR STOPPING BY ODD COOKIE WHERE WE OFFER A FULL BAKERY, RESTAURANT AND BAR!
WE ALSO OFFER CATERING SERVICES AND PRIVATE PARTIES!

Capitol Garage

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston