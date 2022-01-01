Crest Hill restaurants you'll love

Crest Hill restaurants
Toast
  • Crest Hill

Crest Hill's top cuisines

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Crest Hill restaurants

Burger Rebellion image

 

Burger Rebellion

20631 Renwick Road, Crest Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
No Shoes, No Shirt, No Dice$14.00
Chihuahua cheese, chorizo, cajun seasoned shrimp, paprika aioli, and cilantro. Served with house-cut french fries.
The Breakfast Club$15.00
American cheese, one house-ground 5oz. beef patty and one 5oz. pork sausage patty, bacon, Canadian bacon, fried sunny egg, hash brown and hollandaise aioli.
All That and a Bag of Chips$13.00
American cheese, house-made french onion dip, grilled onions and RUFFLES® Original Potato Chips. Served with house-cut french fries.
El Burrito Loco image

BURRITOS

El Burrito Loco

1659 Plainfield Rd, Crest Hill

Avg 4.3 (4602 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Burritos$7.69
"Home of the Giant Burrito" Our Burritos are out of this world! Be sure to add Sour Cream and Fresh Guacamole!
Giant Quesadilla (Online)$8.99
Nachos Locos (Online)$7.89
Restaurant banner

 

Lucano's Pizza

2400 Caton Farm Road, Crest Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
House Salad Large$6.99
Tomatoes, green peppers and mixed greens.
Cheese Sticks$6.99
Served with red sauce
Garlic Bread$3.49
Served with sauce choice
