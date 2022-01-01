Crest Hill restaurants you'll love
Crest Hill's top cuisines
Must-try Crest Hill restaurants
More about Burger Rebellion
Burger Rebellion
20631 Renwick Road, Crest Hill
|Popular items
|No Shoes, No Shirt, No Dice
|$14.00
Chihuahua cheese, chorizo, cajun seasoned shrimp, paprika aioli, and cilantro. Served with house-cut french fries.
|The Breakfast Club
|$15.00
American cheese, one house-ground 5oz. beef patty and one 5oz. pork sausage patty, bacon, Canadian bacon, fried sunny egg, hash brown and hollandaise aioli.
|All That and a Bag of Chips
|$13.00
American cheese, house-made french onion dip, grilled onions and RUFFLES® Original Potato Chips. Served with house-cut french fries.
More about El Burrito Loco
BURRITOS
El Burrito Loco
1659 Plainfield Rd, Crest Hill
|Popular items
|Burritos
|$7.69
"Home of the Giant Burrito" Our Burritos are out of this world! Be sure to add Sour Cream and Fresh Guacamole!
|Giant Quesadilla (Online)
|$8.99
|Nachos Locos (Online)
|$7.89
More about Lucano's Pizza
Lucano's Pizza
2400 Caton Farm Road, Crest Hill
|Popular items
|House Salad Large
|$6.99
Tomatoes, green peppers and mixed greens.
|Cheese Sticks
|$6.99
Served with red sauce
|Garlic Bread
|$3.49
Served with sauce choice