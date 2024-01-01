Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Crested Butte

Go
Crested Butte restaurants
Toast

Crested Butte restaurants that serve chicken salad

Consumer pic

 

BONEZ Tequila Bar & Grill

130 Elk Ave, Crested Butte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baja Chicken Salad$15.00
seasoned shredded chicken salad served in a crispy corn tortilla bowl over a bed of romaine lettuce, agave lime vinaigrette, dried cranberries, cotija
Quesadilla Salad CHICKEN$23.00
grilled chicken, mixed greens,
pico-de-gallo, corn, pepitas, avocado,
served on a warm open-face flour
tortilla with melted cheese and black
beans, southwest ranch
More about BONEZ Tequila Bar & Grill
Main pic

 

The Hideout - 208 Elk Ave

208 Elk Ave, Crested Butte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad$16.00
The Hideout’s special chicken salad blend served with toasted baguette & slaw
More about The Hideout - 208 Elk Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Crested Butte

Shrimp Tacos

Quesadillas

Tacos

Map

More near Crested Butte to explore

Aspen

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (42 restaurants)

Vail

Avg 4.1 (22 restaurants)

Glenwood Springs

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Snowmass Village

No reviews yet

Eagle

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Basalt

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Glenwood Springs

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (42 restaurants)

Grand Junction

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Steamboat Springs

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Craig

No reviews yet

Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (239 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (312 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (581 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (501 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (195 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston