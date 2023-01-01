Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Crested Butte

Crested Butte restaurants
Crested Butte restaurants that serve enchiladas

BONEZ Tequila Bar & Grill

130 Elk Ave, Crested Butte

California Enchiladas$25.00
Chicken Enchiladas$21.00
seasoned shredded chicken, cheese,
charred tomatillo sauce, pico-de-gallo,
cilantro, taqueria salsa
Carnitas Enchiladas$24.00
slow cooked pork, charred pineapple, grilled
jalapeño, mexican cheese, chili verde,
cilantro, lime crema
Jose at Elevation - Crested Butte

500 Gothic Road, Crested Butte

Enchiladas de Res$24.00
Beef tenderloin, peppers, onions, Monterrey cheese, topped with chipotle crema. Served over cilantro rice & refried black beans.
Enchiladas Suizas$20.00
Shredded chicken, cilantro, Monterrey cheese, topped with creamy tomatillo sauce. Served over cilantro rice & refried black beans.
