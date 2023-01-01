Enchiladas in Crested Butte
Crested Butte restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about BONEZ Tequila Bar & Grill
BONEZ Tequila Bar & Grill
130 Elk Ave, Crested Butte
|California Enchiladas
|$25.00
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$21.00
seasoned shredded chicken, cheese,
charred tomatillo sauce, pico-de-gallo,
cilantro, taqueria salsa
|Carnitas Enchiladas
|$24.00
slow cooked pork, charred pineapple, grilled
jalapeño, mexican cheese, chili verde,
cilantro, lime crema
More about Jose at Elevation - Crested Butte
Jose at Elevation - Crested Butte
500 Gothic Road, Crested Butte
|Enchiladas de Res
|$24.00
Beef tenderloin, peppers, onions, Monterrey cheese, topped with chipotle crema. Served over cilantro rice & refried black beans.
|Enchiladas Suizas
|$20.00
Shredded chicken, cilantro, Monterrey cheese, topped with creamy tomatillo sauce. Served over cilantro rice & refried black beans.