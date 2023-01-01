Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Crested Butte

Go
Crested Butte restaurants
Toast

Crested Butte restaurants that serve quesadillas

Consumer pic

 

BONEZ Tequila Bar & Grill

130 Elk Ave, Crested Butte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla Salad NO MEAT$18.00
entree portion of mixed greens,
pico-de-gallo, corn, pepitas, avocado,
served on a warm open-face flour
tortilla with melted cheese and black
beans, southwest ranch
Kids CHICKEN Quesadilla$10.00
flour tortilla, chicken & cheese,
rice & beans
Quesadilla Salad STEAK$25.00
entree portion of mixed greens,
pico-de-gallo, corn, pepitas, avocado,
served on a warm open-face flour
tortilla with melted cheese and black
beans, southwest ranch
More about BONEZ Tequila Bar & Grill
Main pic

 

Jose at Elevation - Crested Butte

500 Gothic Road, Crested Butte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$8.00
More about Jose at Elevation - Crested Butte

Browse other tasty dishes in Crested Butte

Tacos

Pies

Enchiladas

Map

More near Crested Butte to explore

Aspen

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Vail

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Glenwood Springs

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Basalt

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Eagle

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Snowmass Village

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Glenwood Springs

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Grand Junction

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Steamboat Springs

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Craig

No reviews yet

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (434 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (384 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (132 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston