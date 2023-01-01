Quesadillas in Crested Butte
BONEZ Tequila Bar & Grill
130 Elk Ave, Crested Butte
|Quesadilla Salad NO MEAT
|$18.00
entree portion of mixed greens,
pico-de-gallo, corn, pepitas, avocado,
served on a warm open-face flour
tortilla with melted cheese and black
beans, southwest ranch
|Kids CHICKEN Quesadilla
|$10.00
flour tortilla, chicken & cheese,
rice & beans
|Quesadilla Salad STEAK
|$25.00
entree portion of mixed greens,
pico-de-gallo, corn, pepitas, avocado,
served on a warm open-face flour
tortilla with melted cheese and black
beans, southwest ranch