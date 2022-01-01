Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Crestview

Crestview restaurants
Crestview restaurants that serve chicken salad

Main pic

 

The Wild Olive

797 N Pearl St, Crestview

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SUSAN'S CHICKEN SALAD$10.95
house-made chicken salad | crisp lettuce | sliced tomato | wheatberry bread
More about The Wild Olive
Item pic

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

VooDoo BBQ & Grill

2493 S Ferdon Blvd, Crestview

Avg 4.2 (191 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Jerk Chicken Bayou Salad$12.99
Fresh cut romaine and iceberg lettuce mixed and served with tomato wedges, cucumber, red onions, shredded cheddar cheese & homemade croutons. Topped with marinated in Jerk spices and smoked to perfection and VooDoo onion crisps.
Chicken Salad Po-boy$7.79
Smoked chicken breast combined with our house-made chipolte ranch, pecans, celery, and green onions, dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and spicy mayo. Served on Leidenheimer French bread. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.29
Smoked chicken breast combined with our house-made chipotle ranch, pecans, celery, and green onions. Served on your choice of white or wheat bun. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
More about VooDoo BBQ & Grill

