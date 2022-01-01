Chicken salad in Crestview
Crestview restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about The Wild Olive
The Wild Olive
797 N Pearl St, Crestview
|SUSAN'S CHICKEN SALAD
|$10.95
house-made chicken salad | crisp lettuce | sliced tomato | wheatberry bread
More about VooDoo BBQ & Grill
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
VooDoo BBQ & Grill
2493 S Ferdon Blvd, Crestview
|Jerk Chicken Bayou Salad
|$12.99
Fresh cut romaine and iceberg lettuce mixed and served with tomato wedges, cucumber, red onions, shredded cheddar cheese & homemade croutons. Topped with marinated in Jerk spices and smoked to perfection and VooDoo onion crisps.
|Chicken Salad Po-boy
|$7.79
Smoked chicken breast combined with our house-made chipolte ranch, pecans, celery, and green onions, dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and spicy mayo. Served on Leidenheimer French bread. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.29
Smoked chicken breast combined with our house-made chipotle ranch, pecans, celery, and green onions. Served on your choice of white or wheat bun. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.