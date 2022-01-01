Chicken tenders in Crestview
VooDoo BBQ & Grill
2493 S Ferdon Blvd, Crestview
|Chicken Tender Platter
|$12.49
Four hand-breaded to order, fried to golden brown chicken tenders with chipotle ranch. Served with two sides and cornbread.
|Chicken Tenders
|$7.49
Four hand-breaded to order, fried to golden brown chicken tenders with choice of sauce. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
|Chicken Tender Sandwich
|$6.49
Two hand-breaded to order, fried to golden brown chicken tenders with your choice of signature BBQ sauce. Served on your choice of white or wheat bun. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.