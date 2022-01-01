Go
Toast

Crestwood Bistro

Creative twists on classic dishes, always using fresh ingredients

SALADS • TAPAS

6461 W Hwy 146 • $$

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)

Popular Items

House Salad$8.00
house lettuce/greens blend, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, bacon, sharp cheddar, house croutons
Shrimp & Grits$20.00
sharp cheddar grits, jumbo shrimp, cajun cream sauce, topped with lardons
Grilled Chicken with Peanut Sauce$15.00
mixed greens, crispy rice noodles, sliced chicken, mandarin oranges, celery, carrots, cabbage, cucumbers, ginger cranberry sesame vinaigrette & a peanut sauce.
Cheesesteak Panini$16.00
using our house braised beef, havarti cheese, sauteed onions, & merlot marinated mushrooms served with our roasted brussels sprouts
Deviled Eggs$8.00
zucchini relish, candied bacon
Filini & Marinara$19.00
meatballs using beef, pork, & italian sausage, pasta, parmesan reggiano
Apples & Chops$21.00
two center cut chops, roasted brussels sprouts, apple crisps, sweet potato puree, apple cider reduction
Grilled Salmon$22.00
jasmine rice, zucchini planks, lemon thai basil sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo$19.00
parmesan reggiano, grilled chicken, pancetta, sweet peas, pasta
The Burger$15.00
handmade patty, lettuce, onion, tomato, house pickles, house burger sauce, served with pinto beans & rice
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

6461 W Hwy 146

Crestwood KY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Red Pepper Pizza Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Backside Grill

No reviews yet

Thank You

White Buddha

No reviews yet

Japanese Hibachi and Sushi Takeout

About Time Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston