Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Crestwood

Go
Crestwood restaurants
Toast

Crestwood restaurants that serve coleslaw

Backside Grill image

 

Backside Grill - 6302 Old Lagrange Rd

6302 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Coleslaw$3.00
More about Backside Grill - 6302 Old Lagrange Rd
Restaurant banner

 

Frank's Cookhouse - 2700 West Highway 22

2700 West Highway 22, Centerfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Coleslaw$2.50
More about Frank's Cookhouse - 2700 West Highway 22

Browse other tasty dishes in Crestwood

Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Chili

Salmon

Map

More near Crestwood to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (293 restaurants)

New Albany

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Sellersburg

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (293 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (304 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1815 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (262 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (448 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston