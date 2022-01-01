Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Crestwood

Crestwood restaurants
Crestwood restaurants that serve tacos

Backside Grill image

 

Backside Grill

6302 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Single Taco$6.00
Any Three Tacos$15.00
More about Backside Grill
Item pic

SALADS • TAPAS

Crestwood Bistro

6461 W Hwy 146, Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Tacos$15.00
corn tortillas, basil vinaigrette, lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, lentils, served with grilled zucchini
Al Pastor Tacos$16.00
pork braised in tomato & pineapple sauce for 24 hours, topped with red onion, goat cheese, chipotle aioli & fresh cilantro served with our rice & beans
More about Crestwood Bistro

