Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Creswell restaurants you'll love

Go
Creswell restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Creswell

Creswell's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Scroll right

Must-try Creswell restaurants

My Boys Pizza image

PIZZA

My Boys Pizza

96 N. Mill St, Creswell

Avg 4.2 (547 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ranch$0.65
Wings$8.75
Baby Boy 1 to 4 Top$4.50
More about My Boys Pizza
Pazzo image

FRENCH FRIES

Pazzo

44 West Oregon Ave, Creswell

Avg 4.7 (26 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried Chicken Sando on a pub bun with lettuce, tomato, housemade pickles and pickled red onions with malt aioli and dijon mustard. Served with side salad or frites.
More about Pazzo
Consumer pic

 

Farmlands Market Deli - 204 W Oregon Ave

204 W Oregon Ave, Creswell

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Farmlands Market Deli - 204 W Oregon Ave

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Creswell

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Creswell to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (59 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (59 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Silverton

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (59 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Bend

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (258 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (155 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (755 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (571 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (589 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston