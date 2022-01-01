Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crete restaurants you'll love

Go
Crete restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Crete

Crete's top cuisines

Breakfast & brunch
Breakfast & Brunch
Scroll right

Must-try Crete restaurants

Wood's Corner image

 

Wood's Corner

1403 Main Street, Crete

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grown-Up Grilled Cheese$7.99
3 Cheeses, Crispy Bacon, Tomatoes
BLT$8.99
Can't Beat a Classic
WC Hash & Eggs$12.99
Corned Beef hash topped Two Eggs Your Way. Toast or Pancakes.
More about Wood's Corner
Vintage Oak image

 

Vintage Oak

1390 Main Street #10, Crete

No reviews yet
More about Vintage Oak
Smokey Jo's Scratch Kitchen & Ale House image

PIZZA • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Smokey Jo's Scratch Kitchen & Ale House

475 W Burville Rd, Crete

Avg 4.5 (924 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about Smokey Jo's Scratch Kitchen & Ale House
Map

More near Crete to explore

Schererville

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Munster

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Chicago Heights

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Homewood

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Glenwood

No reviews yet

Dyer

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Country Club Hills

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Calumet City

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1313 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (849 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston