Crete restaurants you'll love
Crete's top cuisines
Must-try Crete restaurants
More about Wood's Corner
Wood's Corner
1403 Main Street, Crete
|Popular items
|Grown-Up Grilled Cheese
|$7.99
3 Cheeses, Crispy Bacon, Tomatoes
|BLT
|$8.99
Can't Beat a Classic
|WC Hash & Eggs
|$12.99
Corned Beef hash topped Two Eggs Your Way. Toast or Pancakes.
More about Vintage Oak
Vintage Oak
1390 Main Street #10, Crete
More about Smokey Jo's Scratch Kitchen & Ale House
PIZZA • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Smokey Jo's Scratch Kitchen & Ale House
475 W Burville Rd, Crete