Crewitts Creek Kitchen & Bar
Come in and enjoy!
2037 CENTENNIAL BLVD
Location
2037 CENTENNIAL BLVD
Independence KY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Spinning Wheel Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
1st & 10 Sports Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Longnecks Sports Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!