CRG On The Fly (Better Byrd, Taco Dirty, Sweet Soul)

We're so excited have BetterByrd, Sweet Soul and Taco Dirty under one roof.
Now you can order from all three right here and pick up all together in the store.

4447 4th St N #1

Popular Items

SNACK BOWL$8.00
Select 1 Base, 1 Veggie, 1 Proteino, 2 Mexi Things, 1 Sauce
ALL IN BOWL$11.99
Select 2 Bases, 2 Veggies, 2 Proteinos, 2 Mexi Things, 1 Sauce
MOTHER CLUCKER$7.95
Buttermilk GF fried chicken topped with crispy French fries and sriracha queso, served on choice of bread
MAC & BYRD$7.95
Buttermilk GF fried chicken topped with jalapeno-bacon mac and cheese, served on choice of bread
THE NUMBER ONE$7.95
Buttermilk GF fried chicken with lettuce, house-made-pickles, and Cluck Sauce served on choice of bread
Location

4447 4th St N #1

St. Petersburg FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
