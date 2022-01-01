CRG On The Fly (Better Byrd, Taco Dirty, Sweet Soul)
We're so excited have BetterByrd, Sweet Soul and Taco Dirty under one roof.
Now you can order from all three right here and pick up all together in the store.
4447 4th St N #1
Popular Items
Location
4447 4th St N #1
St. Petersburg FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Island Fin Poke
Island Fin Poke St. Petersburg
Red Mesa
Come in and enjoy!
JayLuigi
We offer casual Italian dining in beautiful St. Petersburg, FL. Fresh pastas, naturally fermented, wild yeast Roman-Style and Neapolitan Style pizzas, unique plays on traditional Italian small plates, and fresh salads. All made with the guiding principle: quality without compromise.
EVOS St. Petersburg
EVOS Feel Great Food! Made naturally with quality, organic, & local ingredients.