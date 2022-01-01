Go
Cricca's Italian Deli & Subs

SANDWICHES

4876 Topanga Canyon Blvd • $

Avg 4.6 (1498 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Chips$4.00
Chicken Parmesan
sliced Boar's Head chicken with melted provolone & marinara sauce
Side Of Pesto
25. Turkey, Roast Beef & Pastrami
Includes Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and Italian dressing.
2. Turkey Breast
Includes Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and Italian dressing.
Hot Pastrami
with cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo & mustard
Chocolate Cannoli$3.50
11. Turkey & Salami
Includes Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and Italian dressing.
CBR$12.95
Toasted with sliced chicken breast, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & Ranch dressing
HOT MB ALACARTE$2.19
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4876 Topanga Canyon Blvd

Woodland Hills CA

Sunday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
