Go
Toast

Crimson Hearth

Breakfast and Lunch with wonderful made from scratch daily! All family owned recipes!
Breakfast served from 7:00 AM to 2:30 PM
Lunch served from 10:00 AM to 2:30 PM

11003 E. Sprague • $$

Avg 4.7 (646 reviews)

Popular Items

Sausage Breakfast Sandwich$5.00
Sausage, egg, and cheese breakasft sandwich
Bacon Breakfast Sandwich$5.00
Bacon, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwich
Egg Breakfast Sandwich$5.00
Egg, cheese, and tomato breakfast sandwich
Caramel Macchiato$4.00
Rootbeer$4.00
Ham Breakfast Sandwich$5.00
Ham, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwich
White Chocolate mocha$4.00
Cinnamon Roll$4.00
Freshly made cinnamon roll with your choice of topping.
Orange Juice$5.00
3 Meat Breakfast Sandwich$8.00
Bacon, ham, sausage, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwich with bourbob bacon jam.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Seating
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

11003 E. Sprague

Spokane Valley WA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Black Pearl Casino

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Longhorn Barbecue - Spokane Valley

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hark's clubhouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

HANGRY'S

No reviews yet

We are a family-owned restaurant based in Spokane Valley, Washington. Our food makes each customer feel like they’re eating a meal out of Grandma’s kitchen. We pride ourselves on a pet-friendly, family-friendly, and flavor friendly environment.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston