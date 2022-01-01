Cripple Creek restaurants you'll love
Must-try Cripple Creek restaurants
More about Gold Camp Cafe
Gold Camp Cafe
333 E. Bennett Ave, Cripple Creek
|Popular items
|Fresh Squeezed Flavored Lemonade
|$0.00
Freshly squeezed lemonade infused with your favorite flavor
|Bacon & White Cheddar Breakfast Sandwich
|$5.25
Toasted English muffin with egg, bacon and white cheddar cheese
|Chai Latte
|$0.00
Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other spices is combined with steamed milk and topped with foam for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy
More about Johnny's Restaurant - 301 E Bennett Ave
Johnny's Restaurant - 301 E Bennett Ave
301 E Bennett Ave, Cripple Creek