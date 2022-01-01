Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Cripple Creek

Go
Cripple Creek restaurants
Toast

Cripple Creek restaurants that serve burritos

Consumer pic

 

El Burro Loco Mexican Grill at The Mercantile - 329 E Bennett Ave

329 E Bennett Ave, Cripple Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito
Our "chipotle" style burritos with all made from scratch options to add into them.
More about El Burro Loco Mexican Grill at The Mercantile - 329 E Bennett Ave
Banner pic

 

Gold Camp Cafe

333 E. Bennett Ave, Cripple Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito$7.50
Eggs, hashbrown potatoes, spicy chorizo, red onions, spicy peppers and cheddar jack cheese all wrapped up in a warm tortilla
Bacon Breakfast Burrito$7.50
Eggs, hashbrown potatoes, bacon and cheddar jack cheese all wrapped up in a warm tortilla
Sausage Breakfast Burrito$7.50
Eggs, hashbrown potatoes, sausage, red onions, roasted red peppers and cheddar jack cheese all wrapped up in a warm tortilla
More about Gold Camp Cafe
Map

More near Cripple Creek to explore

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (155 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (155 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)

Castle Rock

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Parker

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Pueblo

Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)

Pueblo

Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)

Evergreen

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (155 restaurants)

Pueblo

Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (631 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (108 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (278 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (581 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1871 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (352 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston