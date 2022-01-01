Burritos in Cripple Creek
Cripple Creek restaurants that serve burritos
More about El Burro Loco Mexican Grill at The Mercantile - 329 E Bennett Ave
El Burro Loco Mexican Grill at The Mercantile - 329 E Bennett Ave
329 E Bennett Ave, Cripple Creek
|Burrito
Our "chipotle" style burritos with all made from scratch options to add into them.
More about Gold Camp Cafe
Gold Camp Cafe
333 E. Bennett Ave, Cripple Creek
|Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
|$7.50
Eggs, hashbrown potatoes, spicy chorizo, red onions, spicy peppers and cheddar jack cheese all wrapped up in a warm tortilla
|Bacon Breakfast Burrito
|$7.50
Eggs, hashbrown potatoes, bacon and cheddar jack cheese all wrapped up in a warm tortilla
|Sausage Breakfast Burrito
|$7.50
Eggs, hashbrown potatoes, sausage, red onions, roasted red peppers and cheddar jack cheese all wrapped up in a warm tortilla