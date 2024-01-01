Chicken salad in Cripple Creek
Cripple Creek restaurants that serve chicken salad
The District Kitchen & Saloon NEW - 367 East Bennett Avenue
367 East Bennett Avenue, Cripple Creek
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Mixed greens, bacon, red onions, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and carrots
More about Gold Camp Cafe
Gold Camp Cafe
333 E. Bennett Ave, Cripple Creek
|Chicken Salad Sammi
|$10.50
Pulled chicken, dried cranberries, red onions, and crisp celery, tossed with a creamy dressing atop a bed of lettuce, sandwiched between sourdough or whole wheat bread
|Chicken Bacon Avocado Salad
|$13.25
Fresh pulled chicken, crisp bacon, lettuce mix, red onions, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and avocado tossed with ranch dressing
|Not Your Average Chicken Caesar Salad
|$11.50
Fresh pulled chicken, lettuce mix, parmesan cheese, and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing