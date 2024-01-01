Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Cripple Creek

Go
Cripple Creek restaurants
Toast

Cripple Creek restaurants that serve chicken salad

Main pic

 

The District Kitchen & Saloon NEW - 367 East Bennett Avenue

367 East Bennett Avenue, Cripple Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$15.00
Mixed greens, bacon, red onions, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and carrots
More about The District Kitchen & Saloon NEW - 367 East Bennett Avenue
Banner pic

 

Gold Camp Cafe

333 E. Bennett Ave, Cripple Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sammi$10.50
Pulled chicken, dried cranberries, red onions, and crisp celery, tossed with a creamy dressing atop a bed of lettuce, sandwiched between sourdough or whole wheat bread
Chicken Bacon Avocado Salad$13.25
Fresh pulled chicken, crisp bacon, lettuce mix, red onions, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and avocado tossed with ranch dressing
Not Your Average Chicken Caesar Salad$11.50
Fresh pulled chicken, lettuce mix, parmesan cheese, and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing
More about Gold Camp Cafe

Map

Map

