Chicken sandwiches in Cripple Creek

Cripple Creek restaurants
Cripple Creek restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

The District Kitchen & Saloon NEW - 367 East Bennett Avenue

367 East Bennett Avenue, Cripple Creek

Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich$15.00
Crispy chicken breast, provolone, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing on a toasted brioche bun
Best in the West Hot Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Spicy, crispy chicken, coleslaw, pickles, and mayo on a toasted brioche bun
Gold Camp Cafe

333 E. Bennett Ave, Cripple Creek

Chicken Bacon Avocado Sandwich$12.75
Pulled chicken, bacon, house spread, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and avocado, served on focaccia
