Chili in Cripple Creek
Cripple Creek restaurants that serve chili
The District Kitchen & Saloon NEW - 367 East Bennett Avenue
The District Kitchen & Saloon NEW - 367 East Bennett Avenue
367 East Bennett Avenue, Cripple Creek
|Pulled Pork Green Chili Mac
|$17.00
Slow roasted pulled pork, green chili, Cheddar Jack cheese
|House Made Green Chili
|$6.00
El Burro Loco Mexican Grill at The Mercantile - 329 E Bennett Ave
El Burro Loco Mexican Grill at The Mercantile - 329 E Bennett Ave
329 E Bennett Ave, Cripple Creek
|Cup of Green Chili W/ 2 Tortillas
|$4.00
Cup of our made from scratch pork green chille.
|Crispy Chili Rellanos
|$6.00
Cream Cheese and shredded cheese with a mix of peppers rolled in a Wong tong. Deep fried and served with your choice of dip.