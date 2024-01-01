Crispy chicken in Cripple Creek
More about The District Kitchen & Saloon NEW - 367 East Bennett Avenue
367 East Bennett Avenue, Cripple Creek
|Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich
|$15.00
Crispy chicken breast, provolone, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing on a toasted brioche bun
|Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$13.00
Fresh hand breaded crispy chicken tenders with fries
More about El Burro Loco Mexican Grill at The Mercantile - 329 E Bennett Ave
329 E Bennett Ave, Cripple Creek
|Crispy Chicken Taquitos (3)
|$9.00
Our homemade Chicken Taquitos made with a 50/50 corn/flour tortilla and our made from scratch Steak mix. Deep friend and served with your choice of dip.