Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Cripple Creek

Go
Cripple Creek restaurants
Toast

Cripple Creek restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Main pic

 

The District Kitchen & Saloon NEW - 367 East Bennett Avenue

367 East Bennett Avenue, Cripple Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich$15.00
Crispy chicken breast, provolone, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing on a toasted brioche bun
Crispy Chicken Tenders$13.00
Fresh hand breaded crispy chicken tenders with fries
More about The District Kitchen & Saloon NEW - 367 East Bennett Avenue
Consumer pic

 

El Burro Loco Mexican Grill at The Mercantile - 329 E Bennett Ave

329 E Bennett Ave, Cripple Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Taquitos (3)$9.00
Our homemade Chicken Taquitos made with a 50/50 corn/flour tortilla and our made from scratch Steak mix. Deep friend and served with your choice of dip.
More about El Burro Loco Mexican Grill at The Mercantile - 329 E Bennett Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Cripple Creek

Cookies

Steak Tacos

Quesadillas

Cake

Cupcakes

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Cripple Creek to explore

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.3 (87 restaurants)

Castle Rock

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Parker

Avg 4 (25 restaurants)

Pueblo

Avg 3.8 (24 restaurants)

Pueblo

Avg 3.8 (24 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Evergreen

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)

Pueblo

Avg 3.8 (24 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (43 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (787 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (127 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (440 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (501 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (763 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2487 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (614 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (513 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston