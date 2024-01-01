Nachos in Cripple Creek
Cripple Creek restaurants that serve nachos
The District Kitchen & Saloon NEW - 367 East Bennett Avenue
367 East Bennett Avenue, Cripple Creek
|Piled High Nachos
|$13.00
Roasted chicken, black beans, Cheddar Jack, pico de gallo, sour cream, and house-made guacamole. Drizzled with chipotle lime ranch.
El Burro Loco Mexican Grill at The Mercantile - 329 E Bennett Ave
329 E Bennett Ave, Cripple Creek
|Nachos
|$11.50
Our fresh fried chips layered and topped with shredded cheese, queso, choice of beans, protein and topped with chipotle lime ranch, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.