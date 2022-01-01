Society Restaurant and Lounge

No reviews yet

At The Society Restaurant & Lounge, we strive to incorporate those three key ingredients in everything we do. Located in the heart of downtown Silver Spring, The Society Restaurant & Lounge is inspired by our deep love of food, people, and community awareness.

The Society Restaurant & Lounge offers a chic dining experience accented by a sleek and modern atmosphere. With a dynamic late-night scene, The Society Restaurant & Lounge is the perfect destination to transition from an intimate dinner into an exciting nightlife event.

Come and grab a drink. Stay for dinner. We welcome you to experience the best of who we are, where we go, and what we eat.

