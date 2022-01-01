Go
Crisp Salads

Crisp has options for everyone! Keto, low-carb, vegetarian or just love real food? We've got you covered. Pssst...save time; order online for take-out or delivery!

15932 SE Happy Valley Town Center Dr.

Popular Items

Greek to Me$9.95
Field greens, spinach, black olives, tomato, cucumber, raw red onion, garbanzo beans, feta cheese, balsamic dressing. Salads will have dressing on the side, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
NoPo$12.90
Arugula, ﬁeld greens, Oregon hazelnuts, cranberries, feta cheese, wild smoked salmon, marionberry dressing. salads will have dressing on the side, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
Tempting Tempeh BBQ$9.94
*Limited time special! Cabbage, field greens, BBQ tempeh, potato chips, pickles, corn, red onion & creamy slaw dressing
Emma's Detox$11.44
Spinach, cabbage, arugula, pickled onions, beets, sunflower seeds, carrots, radish, avocado, garden ranch dressing. Salads will have dressing on the side, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
Brazi Bites$0.99
Gluten free Bread made from, tapioca, milk eggs, safflower oil, salt and a generous amount of shredded parmesan cheese. Results in a crispy roll, with a delicate center. A perfect little savory treat to accompany any salad or soup.
Design Your Own$8.95
Up to 3 lettuce & 5 fun toppings included! *Salads will have dressing on the side unless otherwise requested in special instructions, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
Chicken Caesar$13.44
Romaine, seared chicken, bacon, croutons, parmesan, Caesar dressing *dressing contains almonds. Salads will have dressing on the side, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
Crispy Chicken$12.90
Romaine, arugula, crispy chicken*, roasted corn, seasonal apple, feisty walnuts, pickled red onion, honey mustard dressing *now oven baked AND gluten free! salads will have dressing on the side, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
Roasted & Toasted
Spinach, kale, cabbage with roasted Brussels sprouts, yams, cauliflower and topped with toasted hazelnuts Dressing: Balsamic
Chopped Cobb$13.44
Romaine, ﬁeld greens, seared chicken, avocado, bacon, tomato, cage-free egg, blue cheese *dressing. *Salads will have dressing on the side unless otherwise requested in special instructions, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
Location

15932 SE Happy Valley Town Center Dr.

Happy Valley OR

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
