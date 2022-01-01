Go
CRISP wine-beer-eatery

CRISP Wine, Beer & Eatery is committed to providing exceptional customer service and quality dining through our chef inspired menu and choice of over 100 hand selected fine wines, seasonal craft brew and a fully stocked bar. Our indoor and outdoor eatery has an Old World flare with a New World influence, designed to evoke a sense of effortless sophistication in a stylish yet comfortable atmosphere where everyone feels welcome. Let us cook for you!

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

2220 Bevis St • $$

Avg 4.3 (2100 reviews)

Popular Items

Baked Texas Goat Cheese & Marinara$13.00
Roasted Garlic Tomato Sauce, Soft Garlic, EVO and Drunken Garlic Bread
Kids 10" Pizza$7.00
(Not Served with apples & raisins). Available to Critters 12 years of age and younger.
Crisp's Cheese Pizza$14.00
Casto's Red Sauce, Aged Provolone and Fresh Mozzarella. All Specialty Pizzas Are Topped With Our Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese Blend. All Specialty Pizzas Are Topped With Our Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese Blend
Romaine Salad Caesar Style$11.00
Parmesan CRISP, Olive Crouton, White Anchovy and Lemon
The Truffle Shuffle$19.00
Roasted Prosciutto, Arugula, Shaved Parmesan, Truffle Oil and Parmesan Cream. All Specialty Pizzas Are Topped With Our Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese Blend
Side Caesar$4.00
The Caliano$20.00
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, Smoked Gouda, Red Onion, Honey Sriracha, Ranch, and Parsley Pesto. All Specialty Pizzas Are Topped With Our Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese Blend
BYO Pizza$14.00
San Fran's North Beach$20.00
Pepperoni, Rosemary Ham, House Made Fennel Seed Sausage With Chili Flake, Sicilian Olive, Little Tomatoes and Castos Red Sauce. All Specialty Pizzas Are Topped With Our Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese Blend
Earl & Marie's Classic Margherita$16.00
Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Aged Cheeses and Basil. All Specialty Pizzas Are Topped With Our Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese Blend
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Toilets
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2220 Bevis St

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
