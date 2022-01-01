Go
Toast

Crispelli's

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

6690 Orchard Lake Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (4302 reviews)

Popular Items

Dry Rub Chicken Wings$8.50
six wings served with buttermilk herb aioli.
Crispelli Entree Salad$10.50
house blend lettuce, garbanzo beans, cucumber, carrot, tomato, black olive, parmesan, with red wine vinaigrette.
15" Build Your Own$16.95
Includes pizza sauce and cheese
11 in. Cheese Pizza$8.95
Includes pizza sauce and cheese
Cookie Chocolate Chip$2.50
11" Build Your Own$9.50
Includes pizza sauce and cheese
15" Margherita$17.95
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.
15 in. Cheese Pizza$11.95
Includes pizza sauce and cheese
Small Crispelli Salad$6.50
house blend lettuce, garbanzo beans, cucumber, carrot, tomato, black olive, parmesan, with red wine vinaigrette.
11" Margherita$9.95
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

6690 Orchard Lake Rd

West Bloomfield MI

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Prime29 Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Prime29 features USDA cuts aged 29 days & jet-fresh seafood straight from the water to your table. We're proud to support local partners and are thankful to be your next contemporary dining experience.

Dakota Bread by Friendship Circle

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Crispelli's Catering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Beyond Juicery + Eatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston