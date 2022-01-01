Go
Crispi's Italian Cuisine

136 Broad St • $$

Avg 4.2 (463 reviews)

Broccoli White Wine
chicken or veal sauteed with broccoli, garlic, dijon, white wine, stock,asiago & grated cheese
Chicken & Fries$8.00
Choc. Martini$20.00
Parmigiana
chicken or veal, lightly fried, topped with provolone cheese and tomato sauce
Crispi's Marinated Tips$21.00
Hand trimmed marinated Angus Steak tips
Butternut Ravioli$16.00
in a sage cream sauce
Crispi's Stuffed Mushrooms$10.00
Side Fries$3.00
8oz Sirloin With Grilled Scallops$27.00
Broccoli Alfredo$17.00
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Takeout

136 Broad St

Bridgewater MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
