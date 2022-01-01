Go
Crispy Chicks

Serving up Southern style comfort food, one cluck at a time.

3445 N Halsted St,



Popular Items

Korean Chicken Sandwich 🌶️$10.00
Fried chicken dipped in korean hot sauce, top with spicy kimchi slaw, and pickles on a brioche bun. sandwiches are à la carte, sides are additional.
Unloaded Mac & Cheese$12.00
Keep it basic! A creamy house made cheese sauce with noodles.
8 Piece Fried Chicken Tenders$18.00
Lightly spiced boneless secret recipe fried chicken, comes with Texas toast and your choice of dipping sauce
The Mother Clucker Chicken Sandwich 🌶️$9.00
secret recipe fried chicken, honey mustard, pickles, lettuce, brioche bun, attitude. sandwiches are à la carte, sides are additional.
4 Piece Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders 🌶️$10.00
Boneless secret recipe fried chicken tenders brushed with homemade Nashville hot sauce blend (spicy), comes with Texas Toast and your choice of dipping sauce
Nashville Kickin' Country Chicken Sandwich 🌶️🌶️$10.00
fried chicken breast tossed in house made Nashville style hot sauce, coleslaw, melted provolone cheese, garlic aioli, pickles, brioche bun. sandwiches are à la carte, sides are additional.
Chopped Salad$14.00
Chopped romaine, tomatoes, mixed cheese, egg, pickled onions, turkey bacon, and your choice of chicken and dressing: honey mustard, jalapeno ranch, or white balsamic vinaigrette.
Thick Cut Seasoned Fries$5.00
4 Piece Fried Chicken Tenders$9.00
Lightly spiced boneless secret recipe fried chicken, comes with Texas toast and your choice of dipping sauce
Location

3445 N Halsted St,

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
