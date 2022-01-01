Go
Crispy Crust - Atwater Village

Come in and enjoy!

3111 Glendale Blvd #4

Location

3111 Glendale Blvd #4

Los Angeles CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MORIHIRO

Welcome to the latest restaurant from Michelin Star Chef Morihiro Onodera. Combining traditional Japanese food with locally and organically sourced ingredients, Mori would like to introduce you to the finest of traditional Japanese food.

Hail Mary Pizza

PIZZA, SANDWICHES, SALADS, BITES, NATURAL WINE, BEER

Hugo's Tacos Atwater Village

Our recipes come from a collection of taste memories that thread across the border into Mexico and back again, fusing ideas, ingredients and family history; recipes that were never fully written down before, but were passed from family member to family member, with each generation adding their own imprint.

WaBa Grill

#WhereDoYouWaBa

