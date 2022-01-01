Crispy Waffle
Come on in and enjoy!
PANCAKES
564 Brookforest Ave • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
564 Brookforest Ave
Shorewood IL
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Chicken-N-Spice
Chicken-N-Spice is home of the original, homemade breast chunk. Breast chunks are marinated and hand breaded each and every time.
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0196
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Mauve Nosh & Libations
Mauve Nosh & Libations does right by exceeding peoples expectations of food and drink with passion, pride, and inspiration; creating an inviting atmosphere for gathering, while enjoying creativity and variety.
Robeks
Robeks Evaluation Lab