Crispy Gai

Thai-inspired fried chicken

90 Exchange St.

Popular Items

Fried Rice$9.00
Chinese sausage, celery, cilantro, egg
*NOT AVAILABLE VEGETARIAN/GLUTEN FREE*
Pad See Ew$17.00
flat noodles, roasted pork, Chinese broccoli, basil
*NOT AVAILABLE VEGETARIAN/GLUTEN FREE*
Waterfall Chicken$12.00
mint, toasted rice powder, nam jim jaew. Recommended with a side of sticky rice!
*NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE*
Nam Jim Khao Man Gai$2.00
ginger, soy
Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Hat Yai brined and fried crispy chicken thigh served on a Martin's sesame potato bun with your choice of:
Classic: kewpie mayo + iceberg lettuce
Spicy: spicy mayo + turmeric pickles
Satay: curry dust, peanut sauce + pickles
Sticky Rice$3.00
great for taming the heat of a spicy dish or sauce!
Four Piece Hat Yai Fried Chicken$17.00
two thighs and two drums brined and fried extra crispy
*NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE*
Nam Jim Gai$2.00
sweet chili
Cabbage Salad$9.00
fried shallot, peanut, bird’s eye chili, red onion, herbs, ginger soy dressing
*VEGAN*
Wings$13.00
our famous wings with your choice of seasoning
*NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE*
Location

90 Exchange St.

Portland ME

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
