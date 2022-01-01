Go
Toast

Cristo's Bistro

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

5217 sunset lake rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (406 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

5217 sunset lake rd

Holly springs NC

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Osteria G

No reviews yet

At the OG we give you old world Italian with a small amount of new world Italian, but always with finest and freshest ingredients available. Huge wine list with over 35 bottles by the glass. Beautiful decor taking you back to Italy. We hope to see you soon

Springs Pizza and Wings

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Eggs Up Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Papi's Cuban Cafe

No reviews yet

From our family to yours, gracias por su apoyo.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston