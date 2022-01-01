Crivitz restaurants you'll love
More about Gateway Bar & Grill
Gateway Bar & Grill
706 N U.S. Hwy 141, Crivitz
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger
|$8.50
|Cheese Garlic Bread
|$4.99
|Cheese Curds
|$6.50
More about Dudek's Hot Stone Pub
PIZZA
Dudek's Hot Stone Pub
707 Angle St, Crivitz
|Popular items
|12 Wings
|$11.50
12 WINGS TOSSED IN TWO OF YOUR FAVORITE SAUCES
|15" Pizza
|$11.50
BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA. CHEESE IS INCLUDED.
|Cheese Bread
|$8.95
HOMEMADE ITALIAN BREAD TOPPED WITH GARLIC BUTTER AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE.
SERVED WITH A SIDE OF MARINARA