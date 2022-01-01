Crivitz restaurants you'll love

Crivitz restaurants
  • Crivitz

Crivitz's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Crivitz restaurants

Gateway Bar & Grill image

 

Gateway Bar & Grill

706 N U.S. Hwy 141, Crivitz

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseburger$8.50
Cheese Garlic Bread$4.99
Cheese Curds$6.50
More about Gateway Bar & Grill
Dudek's Hot Stone Pub image

PIZZA

Dudek's Hot Stone Pub

707 Angle St, Crivitz

Avg 4.4 (238 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12 Wings$11.50
12 WINGS TOSSED IN TWO OF YOUR FAVORITE SAUCES
15" Pizza$11.50
BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA. CHEESE IS INCLUDED.
Cheese Bread$8.95
HOMEMADE ITALIAN BREAD TOPPED WITH GARLIC BUTTER AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE.
SERVED WITH A SIDE OF MARINARA
More about Dudek's Hot Stone Pub
Timberline Resort image

 

Timberline Resort

W6296 Circle Dr, Crivitz

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 Chicken Online$11.50
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$11.50
French Fries$3.75
More about Timberline Resort
