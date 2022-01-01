Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Crivitz

Go
Crivitz restaurants
Toast

Crivitz restaurants that serve chef salad

Gateway Bar & Grill image

 

Gateway Bar & Grill

706 N U.S. Hwy 141, Crivitz

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad$11.50
More about Gateway Bar & Grill
Timberline Resort image

 

Timberline Resort Bar & Grill

W6296 Circle Dr, Crivitz

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad$8.75
More about Timberline Resort Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Crivitz

Mozzarella Sticks

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Cheesy Bread

Jalapeno Poppers

Cheeseburgers

Waffles

Mac And Cheese

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Crivitz to explore

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

De Pere

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Wausau

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Kaukauna

Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)

Neenah

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Wausau

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (664 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (895 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (339 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (86 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (226 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston