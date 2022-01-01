Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Crivitz

Go
Crivitz restaurants
Toast

Crivitz restaurants that serve chili

Gateway Bar & Grill image

 

Gateway Bar & Grill

706 N U.S. Hwy 141, Crivitz

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Deluxe$5.99
Chili$3.50
Chili Cheese Waffle Fries$8.00
More about Gateway Bar & Grill
Timberline Resort image

 

Timberline Resort Bar & Grill

W6296 Circle Dr, Crivitz

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bowl Chili$4.95
Chili Cheese Tots$8.95
More about Timberline Resort Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Crivitz

Cheesy Bread

Chef Salad

Spaghetti

Cheeseburgers

Caesar Salad

French Fries

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Boneless Wings

Map

More near Crivitz to explore

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Wausau

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

De Pere

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Kaukauna

Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)

Neenah

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Wausau

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (948 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (381 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (265 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston