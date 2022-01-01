Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chili in
Crivitz
/
Crivitz
/
Chili
Crivitz restaurants that serve chili
Gateway Bar & Grill
706 N U.S. Hwy 141, Crivitz
No reviews yet
Chili Deluxe
$5.99
Chili
$3.50
Chili Cheese Waffle Fries
$8.00
More about Gateway Bar & Grill
Timberline Resort Bar & Grill
W6296 Circle Dr, Crivitz
No reviews yet
Bowl Chili
$4.95
Chili Cheese Tots
$8.95
More about Timberline Resort Bar & Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Crivitz
Cheesy Bread
Chef Salad
Spaghetti
Cheeseburgers
Caesar Salad
French Fries
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Boneless Wings
More near Crivitz to explore
Green Bay
Avg 4.3
(55 restaurants)
Green Bay
Avg 4.3
(55 restaurants)
Appleton
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Wausau
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
De Pere
Avg 4.7
(16 restaurants)
Oshkosh
Avg 4.2
(16 restaurants)
Marinette
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Kaukauna
Avg 3.3
(4 restaurants)
Neenah
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Marinette
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Green Bay
Avg 4.3
(55 restaurants)
Appleton
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Wausau
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
Oshkosh
Avg 4.2
(16 restaurants)
Stevens Point
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(386 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(720 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(948 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(381 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(96 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(265 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston