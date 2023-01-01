Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp basket in
Crivitz
/
Crivitz
/
Shrimp Basket
Crivitz restaurants that serve shrimp basket
Gateway Bar & Grill
706 N U.S. Hwy 141, Crivitz
No reviews yet
Shrimp Basket
$9.95
More about Gateway Bar & Grill
PIZZA
Dudek's Hot Stone Pub
707 Angle St, Crivitz
Avg 4.4
(238 reviews)
Butterfly Shrimp Basket
$11.00
Popcorn Shrimp Basket
$9.00
More about Dudek's Hot Stone Pub
Browse other tasty dishes in Crivitz
French Fries
Boneless Wings
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Chef Salad
Cheeseburgers
Mac And Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Spaghetti
More near Crivitz to explore
Green Bay
Avg 4.3
(61 restaurants)
Green Bay
Avg 4.3
(61 restaurants)
Appleton
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
Oshkosh
Avg 4.2
(19 restaurants)
Wausau
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
De Pere
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Marinette
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Kaukauna
Avg 3.3
(4 restaurants)
Neenah
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Marinette
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Green Bay
Avg 4.3
(61 restaurants)
Appleton
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
Wausau
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Oshkosh
Avg 4.2
(19 restaurants)
Stevens Point
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(422 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(788 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(987 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(439 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(133 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(285 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston