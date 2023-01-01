Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp basket in Crivitz

Crivitz restaurants
Crivitz restaurants that serve shrimp basket

Gateway Bar & Grill image

 

Gateway Bar & Grill

706 N U.S. Hwy 141, Crivitz

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Basket$9.95
More about Gateway Bar & Grill
Dudek's Hot Stone Pub image

PIZZA

Dudek's Hot Stone Pub

707 Angle St, Crivitz

Avg 4.4 (238 reviews)
Takeout
Butterfly Shrimp Basket$11.00
Popcorn Shrimp Basket$9.00
More about Dudek's Hot Stone Pub

