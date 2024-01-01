Crockett restaurants you'll love
Must-try Crockett restaurants
Mimsy's Craft Barbecue & Steakhouse
1979 South 5th St, Crockett
|Popular items
|Caprese Salad
|$10.00
Heirloom tomato, mozzarella, pecan basil pesto, balsamic reduction
|Sausage Link
|$7.00
link of our smoked sausage
|Fried Green Tomatoes
|$6.00
5 tomato slices with bacon, ranch and coleslaw
Papa Joe's Kitchen - 1400 E Loop 304
1400 E Loop 304, Crockett