Crocodile Restaurant and Bar
Open today 8:00 AM - 9:30 PM
No reviews yet
2819 State Street
Santa Barbara, CA 93105
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Location
2819 State Street, Santa Barbara CA 93105
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Renaud's Patisserie
Come in and enjoy!
Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro
Renaud’s is the fulfillment of a lifelong dream—that of creating refined pastries from the finest and freshest ingredients.
Renaud Gonthier's early education in Europe’s finest culinary schools and pastry shops, his work as a top pastry chef for the Ritz Carlton, and his tenure at the internationally famous Barton G. Catering firm in Miami, Fl., led to Renaud's mastery of the art of creating the finest pastries and desserts.
TAP Thai Cuisine
Best Thai in town!
Flavor of India
Come in and enjoy!