Crofton restaurants you'll love

More about The Crab Shack
The Crab Shack
1260 Crain Hwy, Crofton
Popular items
Cream of Crab Bowl
$8.00
Hint of sherry topped with lump crab
Lobster Roll
$20.00
Sweet Maine lobster tossed in our seafood dressing on a buttered & grilled New England roll served with fresh cut fries
Fried Shrimp (10)
$20.00
Hand breaded butterflied shrimp served with hush puppies, slaw & cocktail sauce
More about Fat Boys Crab House Crofton
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Fat Boys Crab House Crofton
1651 MD-3, Crofton
Popular items
Crab Dip
$15.95
Made with a blend of three different cheeses with lump crab meat. Served with your choice of warm toasted bread, homemade chips, or carrots and celery.
1 Colossal Lump Crab Cake (8 Oz.)
$27.95
Half pound crab cake handmade with colossal lump crab meat & our traditional blend of seasonings. Broiled & served with any side.
1 Colossal Lump Crab Cake (5 Oz.)
$19.95
Five-ounce crab cake handmade with colossal lump crab meat and our traditional blend of seasonings. Broiled and served with any side.