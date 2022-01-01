Crofton restaurants you'll love

Crofton's top cuisines

American
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Chicken
Must-try Crofton restaurants

The Crab Shack image

 

The Crab Shack

1260 Crain Hwy, Crofton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cream of Crab Bowl$8.00
Hint of sherry topped with lump crab
Lobster Roll$20.00
Sweet Maine lobster tossed in our seafood dressing on a buttered & grilled New England roll served with fresh cut fries
Fried Shrimp (10)$20.00
Hand breaded butterflied shrimp served with hush puppies, slaw & cocktail sauce
Fat Boys Crab House Crofton image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Fat Boys Crab House Crofton

1651 MD-3, Crofton

Avg 3.5 (240 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Dip$15.95
Made with a blend of three different cheeses with lump crab meat. Served with your choice of warm toasted bread, homemade chips, or carrots and celery.
1 Colossal Lump Crab Cake (8 Oz.)$27.95
Half pound crab cake handmade with colossal lump crab meat & our traditional blend of seasonings. Broiled & served with any side.
1 Colossal Lump Crab Cake (5 Oz.)$19.95
Five-ounce crab cake handmade with colossal lump crab meat and our traditional blend of seasonings. Broiled and served with any side.
Crofton Bowling Centre image

 

Crofton Bowling Centre

21115 Priest Bridge Drive, Crofton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Crofton

Cake

Crab Cakes

