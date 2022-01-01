Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken tenders in
Crofton
/
Crofton
/
Chicken Tenders
Crofton restaurants that serve chicken tenders
The Crab Shack
1260 Crain Hwy, Crofton
No reviews yet
Kids Chicken Tenders
$7.00
More about The Crab Shack
Crofton Bowling Centre
21115 Priest Bridge Drive, Crofton
No reviews yet
Chicken Tenders (4) & Fries**
$10.99
(4) Famous Crofton Bowl Crispy Chicken Tenders With A Side of Golden Brown Crinkle Cut Fries Served With Your Choice of Sauces
Chicken Tender(5)**
$9.99
More about Crofton Bowling Centre
