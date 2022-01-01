Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mozzarella sticks in
Crofton
/
Crofton
/
Mozzarella Sticks
Crofton restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
The Crab Shack
1260 Crain Hwy, Crofton
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
$9.00
Golden brown sticks with marinara dipping sauce
More about The Crab Shack
Crofton Bowling Centre
21115 Priest Bridge Drive, Crofton
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks (7)**
$7.99
More about Crofton Bowling Centre
