Mozzarella sticks in Crofton

Crofton restaurants
Crofton restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

The Crab Shack image

 

The Crab Shack

1260 Crain Hwy, Crofton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$9.00
Golden brown sticks with marinara dipping sauce
More about The Crab Shack
Crofton Bowling Centre image

 

Crofton Bowling Centre

21115 Priest Bridge Drive, Crofton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mozzarella Sticks (7)**$7.99
More about Crofton Bowling Centre

