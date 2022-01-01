Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp tacos in
Crofton
/
Crofton
/
Shrimp Tacos
Crofton restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
The Crab Shack
1260 Crain Hwy, Crofton
No reviews yet
Shrimp Tacos
$15.00
More about The Crab Shack
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Fat Boys Crab House Crofton
1651 MD-3, Crofton
Avg 3.5
(240 reviews)
Fire Shrimp Tacos
$12.95
Flour tortillas (3) stuffed with our famous firecracker shrimp, pico de gallo, lettuce, and cheddar cheese.
More about Fat Boys Crab House Crofton
Browse other tasty dishes in Crofton
Shrimp Salad
Steak Subs
Tacos
Mozzarella Sticks
Mussels
Salmon
Chicken Sandwiches
Pretzels
More near Crofton to explore
Bowie
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Severna Park
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Gambrills
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Pasadena
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Arnold
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Odenton
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Millersville
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
Annapolis Junction
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Lanham
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(343 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(639 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(280 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(103 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(693 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(153 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(59 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(328 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston