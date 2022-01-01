Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak subs in Crofton

Crofton restaurants
Crofton restaurants that serve steak subs

The Crab Shack image

 

The Crab Shack

1260 Crain Hwy, Crofton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak & Cheese Sub$15.00
Tender shaved ribeye steak, caramelized onions & roasted red peppers with American cheese
More about The Crab Shack
Fat Boys Crab House Crofton image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Fat Boys Crab House Crofton

1651 MD-3, Crofton

Avg 3.5 (240 reviews)
Takeout
Maryland Steak Sub$18.95
Thinly sliced tender ribeye steak topped with lump crab meat, sautéed onions, melted provolone cheese, and Old Bay.
Philly Cheese Steak Sub$12.95
Thin sliced tender rib eye steak sauteed with sliced onions and melted provolone cheese.
More about Fat Boys Crab House Crofton

