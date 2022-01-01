Steak subs in Crofton
More about The Crab Shack
The Crab Shack
1260 Crain Hwy, Crofton
|Steak & Cheese Sub
|$15.00
Tender shaved ribeye steak, caramelized onions & roasted red peppers with American cheese
More about Fat Boys Crab House Crofton
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Fat Boys Crab House Crofton
1651 MD-3, Crofton
|Maryland Steak Sub
|$18.95
Thinly sliced tender ribeye steak topped with lump crab meat, sautéed onions, melted provolone cheese, and Old Bay.
|Philly Cheese Steak Sub
|$12.95
Thin sliced tender rib eye steak sauteed with sliced onions and melted provolone cheese.