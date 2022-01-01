Tacos in Crofton
Crofton restaurants that serve tacos
More about The Crab Shack
The Crab Shack
1260 Crain Hwy, Crofton
|Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
|Chicken Tacos
|$12.00
|Fish Tacos
|$15.00
More about Fat Boys Crab House Crofton
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Fat Boys Crab House Crofton
1651 MD-3, Crofton
|Fish Tacos
|$12.95
Atlantic cod filet fried until golden brown served on warm flour tortillas, topped with fresh made pico de gallo, chipotle cream sauce & cheddar cheese. Three tacos in a order.
|Fire Shrimp Tacos
|$12.95
Flour tortillas (3) stuffed with our famous firecracker shrimp, pico de gallo, lettuce, and cheddar cheese.