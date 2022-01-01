Cromwell restaurants you'll love

Cromwell restaurants
Toast
  • Cromwell

Cromwell's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Food Trucks
Caterers
Must-try Cromwell restaurants

D'Angelo image

 

D'Angelo

34 Shunpike Rd. Rt. 3, Cromwell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Root Beer
Thanksgiving Toasted
Lays Baked$1.29
More about D'Angelo
Hot Taco Street Kitchen image

 

Hot Taco Street Kitchen

150 sebethe Drive, Cromwell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Street Corn$10.00
corn salsa off the cob
cotija
sazon
sherry
Chicken BLT Taco$7.00
ButterMilk Fried Chicken
Crumbled Bacon
Shredded Lettuce
Diced Tomatoes
Chipotle Ailoi
Truffle Shrimp Taco$8.00
Corn salsa
Black truffle
Creamy queso
Pickled onions
Roasted garlic ailoi
More about Hot Taco Street Kitchen
Taphouse 150 - Cromwell image

 

Taphouse 150 - Cromwell

150 Sebethe Drive, Cromwell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
House Salad$8.00
Cheese - RED$12.00
More about Taphouse 150 - Cromwell
Scatz Holy Smokez BBQ & Catering image

 

Scatz Holy Smokez BBQ & Catering

28 Hemlock Court, Cromwell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Scatz Holy Smokez BBQ & Catering
Restaurant banner

 

Cafe Fiore - Cromwell

134 BERLIN RD, CROMWELL

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pasta Fagioli$6.00
More about Cafe Fiore - Cromwell
