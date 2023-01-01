Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Calamari in
Cromwell
/
Cromwell
/
Calamari
Cromwell restaurants that serve calamari
Hot Taco Cromwell
548 Main Street, Cromwell
No reviews yet
Coconut Encrusted Calamari
$13.00
With a sweet coconut glaze
More about Hot Taco Cromwell
Taphouse 150 - Cromwell
150 Sebethe Drive, Cromwell
No reviews yet
Calamari
$12.00
More about Taphouse 150 - Cromwell
