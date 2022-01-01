Cromwell's American Tavern & Taqueria

Cromwell’s Tavern opened its doors in November 1991. Our mission now is the same as it was then: to be a friendly, neighborhood style bar and grill where people of all ages and walks of life would feel welcome and could enjoy a consistently high level of food, drinks and service.



We are in the gateway to “Chateau Country,” Cromwell’s is called “home” by many of the Wilmington area’s most respected families and individuals, but as Eric Ruth of the News Journal said, “don’t let the location fool you… at its cozy little heart Cromwell’s is a laid-back, sit-and-linger little bar and grill.”

Our cozy, upscale atmosphere, award-winning food, oversized drinks and friendly service have been bringing our customers back time and time again since that first November day.

We added a full taqueria side to our menu in 2013 — tacos, nachos, entrees and more — and renovated our interior in 2015. Patio was added in 2021.



3858 Kennett Pike