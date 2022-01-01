Cromwell's American Tavern & Taqueria

Go
Cromwell’s Tavern opened its doors in November 1991. Our mission now is the same as it was then: to be a friendly, neighborhood style bar and grill where people of all ages and walks of life would feel welcome and could enjoy a consistently high level of food, drinks and service.

We are in the gateway to “Chateau Country,” Cromwell’s is called “home” by many of the Wilmington area’s most respected families and individuals, but as Eric Ruth of the News Journal said, “don’t let the location fool you… at its cozy little heart Cromwell’s is a laid-back, sit-and-linger little bar and grill.”
Our cozy, upscale atmosphere, award-winning food, oversized drinks and friendly service have been bringing our customers back time and time again since that first November day.
We added a full taqueria side to our menu in 2013 — tacos, nachos, entrees and more — and renovated our interior in 2015. Patio was added in 2021.

3858 Kennett Pike

Popular Items

Our Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.95
coleman antibiotic-free chicken, panko bread crumbs, homemade bleu cheese dressing, crunchy shredded cabbage, basil, brioche bun
Quesadilla$12.50
cheddar jack, tomato, scallions, lettuce, sour cream, salsa
Chicken Winglets$13.50
boneless chicken, buffalo sauce, celery sticks, bleu cheese
American Tavern Traditional$14.95
lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, choice of cheese
Burrito$12.50
mexican rice, tomato, refried black beans, cheddar jack, scallions, flour tortilla, lettuce, sour cream
Patty Melt$14.95
mushrooms, caramelized onions, swiss cheese, thousand island, shredded lettuce, grilled marble rye
Fajitas$18.95
sizzling peppers, onions, mexican rice, shredded lettuce, cheddar jack, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes, flour tortillas
Bacon Cheddar Chipotle Chicken Ciabatta$14.95
coleman antibiotic-free chicken, grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon, sharp cheddar, ancho chipotle aioli, toasted roll
Chips & Salsa$4.75
choose a salsa
Queso & Corn Chips$8.75
Location

3858 Kennett Pike

Greenville DE

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
