Cronin's Bar & Grill - 12227 West 87th Street Parkway
Open today 11:00 AM - 2:00 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Location
12227 West 87th Street Parkway, Lenexa KS 66215
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tanner's Bar & Grill - 12906 W. 87th St Pkwy
4.3 • 1,044
12906 W. 87th St Pkwy Lenexa, KS 66215
View restaurant
Side Pockets Lenexa - 13320 W 87th st pkwy
No Reviews
13320 W 87th st pkwy Lenexa, KS 66215
View restaurant